It's a Girl for Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

(Newser) – Five months after the Internet went wild over reports that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were expecting their first child together, the couple has welcomed a baby girl. Hadid posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday of the girl's hand gripping Malik's thumb, E! Online reports. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world," the 25-year-old wrote. "So in love." Malik also announced the happy news on social media. "The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding," he tweeted. Hours earlier, the 27-year-old former One Direction singer announced that his first new music since 2018 will be released on Friday, the BBC reports.