 
X
New features on our site

It's a Girl for Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

'So in love,' new mom says
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 24, 2020 7:20 AM CDT

(Newser) – Five months after the Internet went wild over reports that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were expecting their first child together, the couple has welcomed a baby girl. Hadid posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday of the girl's hand gripping Malik's thumb, E! Online reports. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world," the 25-year-old wrote. "So in love." Malik also announced the happy news on social media. "The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding," he tweeted. Hours earlier, the 27-year-old former One Direction singer announced that his first new music since 2018 will be released on Friday, the BBC reports. (Read more celebrity baby stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.