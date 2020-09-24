Poll Sees a Red-State Problem for Trump

(Newser) – A new poll from the New York Times and Sienna College suggests that President Trump might be facing a problem with female voters in three red states in particular. The survey focused on three states won by Trump in 2016: Texas, Georgia, and Iowa. It finds a big gender divide in support for Trump, a divide that seems to be resulting in net gains for Biden. The upshot is that strong support of Biden among female voters is making all three races tighter than the Trump campaign would like. Details, along with a different poll with more upbeat Iowa results for Trump:

Texas: The poll has Trump up 46-43, with women favoring Biden by 8 points and men favoring Trump by 16.

The poll has Trump up 46-43, with women favoring Biden by 8 points and men favoring Trump by 16. Georgia: The candidates are tied at 45, with women favoring Biden by 10 points and men favoring Trump by 11.

The candidates are tied at 45, with women favoring Biden by 10 points and men favoring Trump by 11. Iowa: The poll has Biden up 45-42, with women favoring Biden by 14 points and men favoring Trump by 8 points.

