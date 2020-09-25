(Newser) – It had the usual trappings of a man cave: couch, fridge, TV, microwave, etc. But the location of this one sets it apart: below Track 114 of New York City's Grand Central Terminal, tucked behind the wall of an unused locksmith shop, reports the New York Post. An investigation by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority uncovered the secret room and led to the suspension of three MTA workers accused of using it to hang out while on the clock, per the AP. The anonymous tip that set off the investigation said the three men—a wireman, a carpenter foreman, and an electrical foreman—used the room to "hang out and get drunk and party."

The men have denied being in the room, but investigators say they have all kinds of evidence to prove otherwise, including fingerprints. Oh, and the streaming device for the TV was registered to one of the men, while the list of available WiFi networks included the mobile hot spot of another. The MTA's inspector general sums it up: "Many a New Yorker has fantasized about kicking back with a cold beer in a prime piece of Manhattan real estate—especially one this close to good transportation," states a news release. "But few would have the chutzpah to commandeer a secret room beneath Grand Central Terminal." (Read more strange stuff stories.)

