(Newser) – There are casual sports fans who tune in only during playoff season, and then there are the die-hards. Devon Garnett is definitely in the latter camp, though his enthusiasm for hockey caused a bit of a commotion Wednesday. That's the night the Tampa Bay Lightning played Game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals against the Dallas Stars, and things got a little rowdy in Garnett's Radius Palms apartment in Tampa, where he was watching with friends, reports the Tampa Bay Times. As one of their home team's players got near the net, the men started shouting, "Shoot! Shoot!"—which apparently worried one of Garnett's neighbors, who proceeded to call 911 to report a possible domestic dispute. The next thing Garnett knew, deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office were at his door.

A sheriff's office spokesman says a neighbor who lives below Garnett heard the screams—"I dare you to shoot!" was one yelled remark, per the dispatch report—and phoned it in. After explaining they were just watching a hockey game, the friends were able to convince the cops that all was well. "Who would call the cops?" Garnett, 26, says, per WANE. "Did they not know the Lightning were playing?" On Friday morning, Garnett reacted further to all of the attention his story has since received. "In the past 48 hours ... I've gotten the cops called on me for cheering for my team, Done 4 interviews with different news outlets, and started a Twitter war between 2 radio stations," he posted online. "What a time to be alive." (Read more sports fans stories.)

