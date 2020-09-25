Ron Paul Hospitalized After Livestream Incident

(Newser) – Former Rep. Ron Paul was admitted to a hospital Friday after apparently having a medical problem during a livestream appearance. The 85-year-old began to slur his words while speaking about federal stimulus funding on his YouTube channel, Business Insider reports. Paul later posted a tweet showing him giving a thumbs-up while sitting up in his hospital bed in Texas, per the Louisville Courier Journal. "I am doing fine," the post said. "Thank you for your concern." His son, US Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, tweeted, "Thank God, Dad is doing well." (Read more Ron Paul stories.)