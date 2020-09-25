Dax Shepard: I Relapsed

(Newser) – Dax Shepard hasn't had alcohol or cocaine in 16 years. But on his podcast Armchair Expert, the 45-year-old actor has confessed to a recent relapse with something else: opioids. The good news: He's back on a clean streak. Friday's episode is titled, "Day 7," to mark his seventh straight day of sobriety, reports NBC News. Shepard explained that he had been taking Vicodin regularly because of pain from multiple motorcycle accidents over the years, per Page Six. But he said he kept the opioid intake under control until about six months ago, when he started becoming "shadier and shadier" with his pills.

"For the last eight weeks maybe, I don't know … I'm on them all day. I'm allowed to be on them at some dosage because I have a prescription. And then I'm also augmenting that," he said. "And then all the prescriptions run out and I'm now just taking 30 mil Oxys that I've bought whenever I decide I can do [it]." Shepard said he finally apologized to wife Kristen Bell and to podcast partner Monica Padman for "gaslighting" them and lying during the worst of it. "I haven't drank a beer in 16 years and I haven't snorted a line in 16 years," he said, adding that he's terrified of relapsing on those. "And my fear of that is if I do that, it may take me three years to get that back in the cage and I may die."


