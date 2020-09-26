Emma Stone Is Really Off the Market

(Newser) – Looks like Emma Stone has secretly said "I do." A source tells People that the La La Land star has tied the knot in an off-the-radar ceremony with Dave McCary, her boyfriend of three years. The couple had postponed their March wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic but set celeb-media sites buzzing this week after photos emerged of them wearing matching gold bands, per the New York Post. The Oscar winner apparently met McCary in 2017 while hosting Saturday Night Live, where MSN notes he was a segment producer. Stone, 31, and McCrary, 35, announced their engagement in December. (A photo of Stone may have played a role in the biggest Oscars snafu ever.)