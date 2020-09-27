Woman Charged With Driving Into Protesters

(Newser) – A 40-year-old woman faces an attempted murder charge after witnesses said she drove a car into clashing protesters during a California demonstration Saturday. A man and a woman were seriously injured—the womans' legs were broken—and officials said they're expected to survive, ABC reports. Tatiana Turner of Long Beach was arrested and jailed after police and demonstrators chased the car down. She also faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. Officials said Turner attended the event with Caravan for Justice, which advocates for an end to police violence.

The attack happened outside the Yorba Linda Public Library in Orange County, per the Register. Supporters of President Trump and of Black Lives Matter had squared off Saturday afternoon, with one side shouting "USA!" and the other "Black Lives Matter!" A half-hour into the protest and counterprotest, the sheriff's department declared it an unlawful assembly, based on reports of weapons and fighting in the crowd of about 250. (Video shows a Seattle police officer riding his bicycle over a man's head at a Breonna Taylor protest.)

