GOP Could Face Backlash for Quick Vote on Barrett

(Newser) – Senate Republicans are setting the dates for their lighting-round confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, but there are signs that winning that vote may not be the end of the debate. Although they're outnumbered and can do little to stop President Trump's Supreme Court choice, Democrats deciding on their next move have reason to feel they're not alone. The issues at play:



The schedule: Sen. Lindsey Graham, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, wants the hearing to begin Oct. 12. His goal for the committee to approve Barrett's nomination and send it to the full Senate is Oct. 26, Axios reports. His warning for Democrats, delivered on Fox News: "If they continue this pattern of trying to demean this nominee, I think the American people will push back and push back hard."

Democrats' strategy: Despite being in a hopeless situation, the party's senators are still feeling pressure, per the Washington Post. "We believe Democrats need to demonstrate that this is an illegitimate process, and all options to do so should be on the table," the group Demand Justice said. The options include essentially boycotting the confirmation process in a what-goes-around reminder of Merrick Garland's court nomination by then-President Obama in 2016. Senators are starting to say they won't hold the customary pre-hearing meetings with Barrett. Republicans did that with Garland.