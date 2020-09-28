Florida Men Arrested for 'Dangerous, Stupid' Use of Laser

(Newser) – If two Florida men weren't already aware that flashing a laser at a pilot in flight is a felony in the state, they definitely are now. Police say two men were arrested in two days last week for pointing lasers at the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Air One helicopter, reports the Miami Herald. On Tuesday, 29-year-old Ryan Hutton was arrested on a boat for allegedly pointing a laser at the helicopter while it was on a burglary call, ClickOrlando reports. The pilot said the laser beam hit him in the right eye, blinding him for three to five minutes. Hutton, who was released on $5,000 bond, claimed he thought the police helicopter was a drone.

The following night, 60-year-old Gregory Marr was arrested after shining a laser at the helicopter at it searched for a suspect who had fled during a traffic stop, police said in a Facebook post. The helicopter's crew directed deputies to Matt's location. He was arrested and freed on $1,500 bond. "Not only did his dangerous and stupid actions divert our search for the fleeing suspect, but shining a laser at a helicopter could have caused the helicopter to crash by blinding the pilot," police said. (Read more Florida stories.)

