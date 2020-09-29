Wife's Affair Ends in Lover's Grisly Murder

(Newser) – A man found out his wife was having an affair, killed her lover, then forced her to decapitate the body, according to New Hampshire police. The shocking violence began Sept. 19 when 30-year-old Armando Barron learned of the affair while perusing his wife's cellphone, according to an affidavit. Britany Barron, 31, told police that her husband put a gun in her mouth and choked her in front of their 9-year-old daughter, per the Keene Sentinel. She said he continued to assault her, leaving her with two black eyes, as he drove her to a state park in Rindge, where he lured Jonathan Amerault, 25. Armando Barron assaulted Amerault, then ordered his wife to shoot him, Britany Barron told police. She said she refused, but later complied with an order to cut Amerault's wrists. She said Armando Barron then shot Amerault three times before ordering his wife to drive Amerault's car and body 200 miles north to Errol.

Armando Barron forced his wife to decapitate Amerault and bury his head at a wooded site while he burned the man's identification and other items, she told investigators. She said her husband then returned to the couple's Jaffrey home, leaving her to bury the body—though she was interrupted before that could happen. Hunters came upon the site between Sept. 20-22, announcing that camping was prohibited, per the affidavit. Conservation officers then arrived on Sept. 22 and found the body wrapped in a tarp. Arrested a day later, Armando Barron pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of capital murder and domestic assault, per the Sentinel. Britany Barron pleaded not guilty to three counts of falsifying evidence. Her lawyer says she feared for her life, but Assistant AG Scott Chase says she had ample opportunity to seek help. She was only cooperative "after she got caught," he tells KSDK. (Read more capital murder stories.)

