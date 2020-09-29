(Newser) – Meghan McCain is now a mom. The 35-year-old co-host of The View gave birth to her first child, a daughter, on Monday, and Today notes the new addition has a most patriotic name. "We are excited to share the happy news that our @MeghanMcCain and her husband Ben Domenech have welcomed their first child, daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech!" a tweet from the ABC talk show's Twitter account gushed Monday night. McCain announced her pregnancy in March, but she has shared little of it online as the pregnancy progressed.

"Given that people write on photos I put up of my family they are glad my Dad got cancer and he's in hell, I thought I would leave my unborn child out of the social media [cesspool] as much as is possible," she wrote in an online post explaining why she was so reserved about the happy news. McCain and the baby, which the View personality welcomes with her husband, 38-year-old Federalist co-founder Ben Domenech, are both said to be "happy and healthy," a McCain rep tells People. (Read more Meghan McCain stories.)

