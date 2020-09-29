 
Oregon Man Killed While Posing for Photo

Freak accident happened in Oregon's Oswald West State Park
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 29, 2020 2:47 PM CDT

(Newser) – A 43-year-old Oregon man is dead after a freak accident that occurred while he posed for a photo in Oswald West State Park. KOIN reports Steven Gastelum of Seaside was at the Devil’s Cauldron trail with another person on Sunday and climbed a tree along the cliff, intending to pose there. The branch snapped, sending the 43-year-old about 100 feet into the ocean below. Oregon State Police say they responded to a call just before 2pm. The Coast Guard and Nehalem Bay Fire Department recovered Gastelum's body from the water, and he was pronounced dead at an area hospital. (Read more freak accident stories.)

