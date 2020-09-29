Mourners pay their respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose under the Portico at the top of the front steps of the US Supreme Court building on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Mourners pay their respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose under the Portico at the top of the front steps of the US Supreme Court building on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)