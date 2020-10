(Newser) – Mike Pence sent warm wishes to President Trump early Friday after the president announced that he and Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus. "Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President and Melanie Trump," the vice president tweeted. "We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump and our wonderful First Lady Melania." Trump said Friday that he will begin the quarantine process immediately. An insider tells Politico that Trump was not showing symptoms Thursday, but Pence may need to step in for some tasks if Trump is confined to the White House. Trump's physician said in a memo that he expects the president to "continue carrying out his duties without disruption." (Read more Mike Pence stories.)