(Newser) – It looks like nine discarded military ballots were tossed out in Pennsylvania by mistake, the AP reports. The state's senior elections official said Wednesday that election workers in Luzerne County are still learning how to handle military mail-in and overseas ballots and goofed on this one. "The investigation is still going on, but from the initial reports we've been given, this was a bad error," said Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar. "This was not intentional fraud. So training, training, training." Fox News recalls that seven of the discarded ballots were out of their envelopes and were for President Trump, while two others were resealed and could have been for any candidate.

Trump has brought up the rejected ballots several times as examples of election fraud, including twice during Tuesday's presidential debate. In related news, Wisconsin's senior elections official said Thursday that mail found in a ditch didn't contain Wisconsin absentee ballots, per the AP. But Meagan Wolfe, administrator for the Wisconsin Elections Commission, said she didn't know if the found pile included ballots from other states. Her remarks followed a statement by the Postal Service that absentee ballots were indeed in the Wisconsin mail heap. Trump has referred to ballots found in "rivers" and "ditches" when expressing doubt about the security of mail-in voting. (Read more mail-in voting stories.)

