 
X

What the Virus's Timeline Could Mean for Trump

Complications generally don't set in for many days
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 2, 2020 11:15 AM CDT

(Newser) – President Trump and Melania Trump's positive coronavirus tests have kicked off a flurry of testing among the political elite—followed by a midday sigh of relief from Democrats following news that Joe Biden tested negative. The New York Times has confirmation by way of his campaign. Meanwhile, one other positive case was apparently confirmed well before the Trumps': that of RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel. CNN has this statement: "After a member of her family tested positive for COVID-19, the Chairwoman was tested for the virus. On Wednesday afternoon, she got confirmation she was COVID-19 positive. She has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday." Mike Pence and his wife have tested negative, as has Trump's youngest son, Barron. "All precautions are being taken to ensure he's kept safe and healthy," Melania Trump spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told Fox News. More:

  • Fox News also reported by way of a source that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have tested negative.
  • Joe Biden isn't the only other debate participant to seek a test following Trump's news. Moderator Chris Wallace said on Fox & Friends Friday, "You can bet ... I'm going to have to get a test." Politico quotes the 72-year-old as saying: "Although I think I was far enough away, you know, we all take that question: 'Were you exposed to somebody who has tested positive for COVID?' The answer is yes."

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.