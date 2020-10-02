In this Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, President Trump and first lady Melania Trump hold hands after the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

