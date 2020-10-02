(Newser) – The Biden campaign is starting door-to-door canvassing just as data shows the Trump campaign leads in securing new voter registrations in closely watched states. There are still more people registered as Democrats than Republicans in Florida, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina—all states the president won by less than five points in 2016. But Republicans are making gains. They added a net 195,652 registered voters in Florida between the March presidential primary and the end of August, while Democrats added 98,362. In terms of unaffiliated voters, 69,848 were added, per NBC News. In comparison, 182,983 Republican, 163,571 Democrat, and 71,982 unaffiliated voters were added in 2016. Since 2016, Republicans have seen a 9.6% increase in their net total, compared to a 5.8% increase for Democrats. This leaves a gap of just 183,000 active registered voters, per CBS News.

In Pennsylvania, a state Trump won by 44,292 votes, Republicans added a net 135,619 voters between the June primary and the last week of September, down from 175,016 in 2016. Democrats added 57,985, compared to 155,269 in 2016, and unaffiliated voters increased by 49,995, compared to 118,989 in 2016. There are 724,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans in the state, per CBS. But in North Carolina, Democrats have seen the largest overall decrease in net registered voters, losing 6.1% since 2016. Republicans have gained 3.5% in that time. Republicans added a net 83,785 voters between the March presidential primary and the last week of September, while Democrats added 38,137. Some 100,256 other voters were added. NBC reports the GOP voter registration edge is unlikely to offset Biden's leads in polling—unless the race tightens. (Read more voter registration stories.)

