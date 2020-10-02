(Newser) – White House officials say President Trump is experiencing "mild" symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19, USA Today reports. Details remain scant, but an insider tells the New York Times that Trump has coldlike symptoms. It was said that he fell asleep on Air Force One when returning from a campaign event in Minnesota on Wednesday night, and he also appeared sluggish at a Thursday fundraiser at his golf club in Bedminster, NJ, where one person in attendance said Trump was in contact with roughly 100 people. An official tells the Times that Trump still has no clear treatment plan and that he might give a videotaped statement or national address to show America that he and the government are functioning.

"There is zero reason to panic," Scott Atlas, Trump's coronavirus advisor, tells Fox News. "I anticipate a complete and full and rapid recovery back to normal after his necessary confinement period. I anticipate he'll be back on the road and in full swing." Meanwhile, chief of staff Mark Meadows spoke to reporters outside the White House Friday morning and said he expects the president to keep working throughout his quarantine, relaying that Trump's first question to him this morning was: "How's the economy?" Meadows would not speak specifically on what treatment Trump is receiving. (Read more President Trump stories.)

