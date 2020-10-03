(Newser) – As President Trump was being transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday to be treated for COVID-19, he issued a brief prerecorded greeting to the American people, offering gratitude and assurances. "I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support. I'm going to Walter Reed hospital," he said in the video he tweeted out, per Fox News, which notes he seemed "upbeat, though his tone was more subdued than usual." Trump added that first lady Melania Trump was "doing very well," then gave his own status. "I think I'm doing very well, but we're going to make sure that things work out," he said. "So thank you very much. I appreciate it. I will never forget. Thank you." Late Friday night, he provided an update from the medical center. "Going well, I think!" he tweeted. "Thank you to all. LOVE!!!"

A new audio recording between Trump and journalist Bob Woodward emerged Friday via CNN, and in the April 13 tape, the president didn't seem concerned about COVID-19. "You're risking getting it, of course," Woodward noted. "The way you move around and have those briefings and deal with people. Are you worried about that?" Trump's response: "No, I'm not. I don't know why I'm not. I'm not." When Woodward asked, "Why?," Trump replied, "I don't know. I'm just not." Meanwhile, the Daily Beast reports Trump showed up too late ahead of Tuesday's debate to get tested by the Cleveland Clinic, and so organizers went by the "honor system." That's per moderator Chris Wallace, who told Fox News he'd been tested by the clinic after his Sunday arrival in Cleveland, but that the Trump entourage didn't get there until Tuesday. "There wouldn't have been enough time to have the test and have the debate at 9:00 that night," Wallace said. "They didn't show up until 3:00, 4:00, 5:00 in the afternoon." (Read more President Trump stories.)

