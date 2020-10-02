Trump Taken to Walter Reed. Biden Has Tested Negative

(Newser) – President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center outside Washington on Friday evening to be treated for COVID-19—a stay that aides said they expect to last a few days. Administration officials said that the president was in good spirits, the Washington Post reports, but that his symptoms had worsened during the day. Those symptoms include low-grade fever, a cough and nasal congestion. Trump is fatigued, his physician said, per the AP. First lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive for the coronavirus, tweeted that she's dealing with mild symptoms but is "overall feeling good." Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, tested negative Friday, per the New York Times. Biden addressed the Trumps' illnesses in a speech in Grand Rapids. "My wife, Jill, and I pray that they’ll make a quick and full recovery," he said, while asking Americans to wear masks.

Trump wore a mask and suit when he walked to Marine One, waving to bystanders and giving the thumbs-up, for the short flight to Walter Reed, per the AP. He didn't say anything but appeared to have no difficulty walking in his first public appearance since testing positive. White House staff members, Secret Service members and Marine One crew members also had covered their faces. As the president arrived at the hospital, a video made at the White House was posted on Trump's Twitter account in which he announced that he was headed to the hospital and that he and his wife are doing well. A spokeswoman said Trump, 74, had not transferred power to Vice President Mike Pence. Aides said Trump worked during the day from the White House and planned to keep working; Walter Reed's presidential suite is equipped to accomodate a working president. A statement by Trump's physician said the president has received an injection of an experimental antibody cocktail to treat the disease. More than 205,000 Americans have died of COVID-19.