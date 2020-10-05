(Newser) – President Trump may have COVID-19, but it seems he can still tweet—and you can guess what's on his mind. "VOTE!" he writes in several tweets urging his supporters to fill out ballots in November, the Washington Post reports. Among his reasons: "STOCK MARKET HIGHS," "SPACE FORCE," and "MASSIVE REGULATION CUTS." He also derides what he calls the "CORRUPT FAKE NEWS MEDIA" and mentions health care twice, tweeting "BETTER & CHEAPER HEALTHCARE" and "PROTECT PREEXISTING CONDITIONS," though he's yet to offer a comprehensive plan to take the place of ObamaCare. His missives appear to be a response to Joe Biden's tweet Sunday about why his supporters should cast ballots.

"The economy. Climate change. Health care. Civil rights. Racial justice. The US Supreme Court. Our democracy. They're all on the line. Vote," Biden tweeted. Photos of Trump also emerged from his stay at Walter Reed hospital in Bethesda, Md., that seem to show him working—but BoingBoing notes that image blowups show he's really writing his name with a Sharpie on what appears to be a blank piece of paper. EXIF data on the pics, which were snapped in two different rooms, reveal that the pics were taken just minutes apart. Ivanka Trump tweeted one of the images along with the message, "Nothing can stop him from working for the American people. RELENTLESS!" (Read more President Trump 2020 stories.)

