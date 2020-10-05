A New Hurricane Record Looms

(Newser) – The 2020 hurricane season is now just three storms away from being the most active on record. Tropical Storm Delta has formed in the Caribbean and forecasters expect it to move north through the Gulf of Mexico, gaining strength until it hits the US Gulf Coast as a hurricane by the end of the week, CNN reports. A tropical storm watch has been issued for the Cayman Islands and a hurricane watch is in place for western Cuba. Last month, forecasters ran out of traditional storm names and started using Greek letters. This is the earliest 25th named storm on record. The only previous Delta formed on Nov. 19, 2005. If the storm follows the predicted path, it will be the first-ever Greek-named hurricane to hit the US.

story continues below

The National Hurricane Center warned Monday that despite the uncertainty about its path there is "an increasing risk of dangerous storm surge, wind, and rainfall hazards along the coast from Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle." If Delta hits Louisiana, it will be the fourth storm to do so this year, though the "Lake Pontchartrain and New Orleans areas have not experienced a major storm surge yet this season," says Dan Kottlowski at AccuWeather. Mexico, meanwhile, is being lashed by Tropical Storm Gamma, the AP reports. Authorities say the storm has killed at least six people, including two children in Chiapas state who died when a landslide buried their home. (Read more hurricane stories.)

