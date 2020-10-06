Happy Ending After Days of Searching for Missing Swimmer

(Newser) – An incredible ending to the story of a Florida swimmer who went missing Friday: Alex Rojas was on Monday discovered to be alive. Rojas, who had last been seen entering the Atlantic Ocean carrying a flotation device in Boynton Beach, contacted his family from a West Palm Beach hospital Monday, the Palm Beach Post reports. The Coast Guard had launched an extensive search for the 29-year-old involving a plane, helicopter, and boats. In a tweet, the Coast Guard says he apparently "swam too far from shore" and then "let himself drift back. He wasn't feeling well and checked himself into the hospital and was finally able to contact his family today." (Read more Florida stories.)