(Newser) – Antivirus software pioneer John McAfee was arrested in Spain Monday and indicted for tax evasion and fraud, charges for which he faces extradition to the US. McAfee has had what TechCrunch refers to as a "wild ride," with the Verge noting he's "had a contentious association with the law for years, though it’s at times unclear which run-ins are real and what has been fabricated." Among those run-ins, however, are claims the cybersecurity entrepreneur has made that he didn't pay taxes for years; now, CNN reports, the feds are claiming that is correct between the years of 2014 and 2018, despite his having earned millions during that time. In addition to those charges, the SEC also sued McAfee Monday for allegedly earning millions by promoting cryptocurrency initial coin offerings without disclosing he was being paid to do so. (Read more John McAfee stories.)