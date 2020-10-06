In New Polls, 'a Really Bad Number for Trump'

(Newser) – A flurry of new polls are out about the presidential race, and they don't bode well for President Trump. They come with the usual caveat that Trump trailed Hillary Clinton at this point in 2016. The new results show Joe Biden widening his lead nationally and at least maintaining his edge in swing states. Coverage:

A new CNN/SSRS poll has Biden up among likely voters nationwide by 16 points, his biggest margin yet. The tally is 57% to 41% in the survey conducted Oct. 1-4. For the record, University of Virginia political forecaster Larry Sabato is a little skeptical. "Do I really believe Biden is up 57% to Trump’s 41%?" he tweets. "No. But as of early October, Trump needs to gain substantial ground—yet he’s going in the wrong direction." Nationally, II: A poll by the Wall Street Journal and NBC News has Biden up nationally by 14 points among registered voters, 53% to 39%. That's up substantially from an 8-point lead in the same poll last month. This one was done before Trump tested positive for COVID but after the first debate, suggesting the latter had an effect on voters.