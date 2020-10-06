White Male Professor Accused of Posing as Female Immigrant

(Newser) – A white male University of New Hampshire chemistry professor is accused of posing as an immigrant woman of color on Twitter to make racist and sexist comments and attack users who supported racial justice, per the AP. The university has not named the professor whom it said was being investigated. He is on leave and not in the classroom. The chair of the university's chemistry department, Glen Miller, refused to discuss the case. But in an email to the department that was shared with the AP by a department source, Miller acknowledged the professor had set up a fake Twitter account and posted tweets that ranged from “unfortunate to hurtful to deeply offensive.” Several people who reviewed the account before it was taken down last week said there were routinely posts with racist, sexist, and transphobic comments and images.

Toby Santamaria, a graduate student studying plant biology at Michigan State who identifies with the gender-neutral term Latinx, was attacked online by followers of the Twitter account. "I’m disgusted but not really surprised," Santamaria said. The person behind the account had a habit of attacking mostly women of color—while deflecting criticism through the false identity—and encouraging followers to do the same, said Santamaria and Susanna Harris, who works with grad students and also came under attack after calling for the account to be ignored or coming to the defense of those who had been attacked. “It was scary,” Harris said. "A lot of work I do is through social media and science communication. Defaming my character online affects my ability to do those things but also there is the very real threat that people could find my personal location."