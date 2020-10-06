White House Doctor Has Upbeat News on Trump

(Newser) – A day after President Trump's discharge from the hospital, his doctor is providing an upbeat assessment of Trump' prognosis. The president "had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms,” wrote White House physician Sean Conley in a Tuesday memorandum, reports the Hill. "Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97%. Overall he continues to do extremely well." The AP notes that Conley did not offer any details about what medication the president is taking. Trump himself earlier tweeted that he was "FEELING GREAT!"

story continues below

The president was diagnosed with COVID less than a week ago, meaning he remains at risk. Dr. Anthony Fauci said it's possible Trump could yet suffer a "reversal, meaning going in the wrong direction and get into trouble," reports USA Today. However, Fauci said that is unlikely. Conley has said Trump has not had a fever since Friday, the day he was transported to Walter Reed hospital in Maryland. (A Trump post about COVID on Tuesday was deleted by Facebook.)

