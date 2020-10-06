Surgeon General Cited for Visiting Closed Hawaii Park

(Newser) – The US surgeon general was cited for being in a closed Hawaii park in August while in the islands helping with surge testing amid a spike in coronavirus cases, according to a criminal complaint filed in court. A Honolulu police officer cited Jerome Adams after seeing him with two men 'looking at the view taking pictures" at Kualoa Regional Park on Oahu's northeastern coast, the citation said. The park in a rural area offers a picturesque view of Mokolii island. Adams told the officer he was visiting Hawaii to work with the governor for COVID-19 and didn't know parks were closed, the AP reports. At the time, Oahu parks were closed by Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell in an attempt to prevent crowds from gathering.

story continues below

A phone number Adams gave the officer is the same number Adams listed on an email to the Hawaii attorney general's office seeking an exemption for Hawaii's quarantine on arriving travelers. "We do not have a comment at this time," said Kate Migliaccio-Grabill, a spokeswoman for the Office of the Surgeon General. Court records show a remote hearing is scheduled for Oct. 21. Representatives for Caldwell and Hawaii Gov. David Ige didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors says she wasn't aware he had been cited. Court records show that Dennis Anderson-Villaluz was also cited. Adams listed him as his aide in his exemption request