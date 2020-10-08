It Continues to Be a Wild Hurricane Season for Louisiana

(Newser) – For the sixth time in the Atlantic hurricane season, people in Louisiana are once more fleeing the state's barrier islands and sailing boats to safe harbor while emergency officials ramp up command centers and consider ordering evacuations. The storm being watched Wednesday was Hurricane Delta, the 25th named storm of the Atlantic's unprecedented hurricane season. Forecasts placed most of Louisiana within Delta's path, with the latest National Hurricane Center estimating landfall in the state on Friday, the AP reports. The center's forecasters warned of winds that could gust well above 100mph and up to 11 feet of ocean water potentially rushing onshore when the storm's center hits land. "This season has been relentless,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said, dusting off his now common refrain of 2020: “Prepare for the worst. Pray for the best.”

story continues below

A hurricane warning has been issued for a stretch of the northern US Gulf Coast. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Delta is expected to become a major hurricane again, like it was days earlier before crossing part of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. But some weakening is forecast once Delta approaches the northern Gulf Coast on Friday. So far, Louisiana has seen both major strikes and near misses. The southwest area of the state around Lake Charles, which forecasts show is on Delta's current trajectory, is still recovering from an Aug. 27 landfall by Category 4 Hurricane Laura. New Orleans spent a few days last month bracing for Hurricane Sally before it skirted to the east, making landfall in Alabama on Sept. 16. Louisiana saw heavy flooding June 7 from Tropical Storm Cristobal; Tropical Storm Beta prompted tropical storm warnings in mid-September as it slowly crawled up the northeast Texas coast; and Tropical Storm Marco looked like it might deliver the first half of a hurricane double-blow with Laura, but nearly dissipated before hitting the state near the mouth of the Mississippi River on Aug. 24. And there are nearly eight weeks of hurricane season left. (Read more hurricane stories.)

