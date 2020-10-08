Manager Says Princess Sliced Ed Sheeran's Face

(Newser) – In the early 20th century, upper-class young men in Germany proudly displayed "dueling scars" from fencing swords on their cheeks. Ed Sheeran has been less open about the scar on his right cheek, but according to his manager, it's an "accidentally slashed by a princess" scar. Stuart Camp told the "Straight Up" podcast this week that Princess Beatrice sliced the singer's face while "waving a sword around" at a party at a royal residence in 2016, People reports. At the time, there were rumors that the princess accidentally cut Sheeran while pretending to knight James Blunt with a sword she had taken off the wall, though Sheeran declined to confirm them.

Beatrice allegedly swung the sword behind her, not knowing Sheeran was there, sources told British tabloids at the time. The singer was cut below the eye and needed stitches. Camp told the podcast that he hasn't heard "hide nor hair" from Beatrice, who is ninth in line to the throne, since the incident. "Certain people said, 'Oh, you should lie and say it wasn't her and say it was someone else,'" he said. "I said, 'well, we're not telling anyone anything. I'm not lying, just because someone's a f---ing idiot and they've been waving a sword around when you're all drunk. It's not safe!" He added: "When you hang out with those sort of circles you're just asking for trouble, aren't you?" (Read more Ed Sheeran stories.)

