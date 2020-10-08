(Newser) – Thanks to the unexpected star of Wednesday night's vice presidential debate, Jeff Goldblum is now making headlines. Goldblum himself had nothing to do with the event, but the fly that landed on Vice President Mike Pence's head, hanging out for two minutes before taking off for more nonpolitical pastures, prompted references Goldblum's role in the 1986 David Cronenberg movie The Fly. In it, the now 67-year-old actor played the title role of a man/giant fly hybrid, the result of an experiment gone wrong. "The Fly just got a show on Netflix. Jeff Goldblum to voice," comedian Bob Saget tweeted after the #FlyGate incident, per Newsweek.

In addition to all of the memes and jokes floating around the internet, fans also have another appearance in mind for Goldblum, per USA Today: a guest spot on this week's Saturday Night Live, where cast members will surely poke fun at the debate in general, and Pence's winged visitor in particular. Comicbook.com notes Goldblum is the perfect person to inadvertently be the center of all this hubbub, as he's always played "flamboyant oddballs." Whether he gets a slot on SNL or not, Goldblum still manages to come out on top, in an election season where a bit of levity is much needed. "I think we can all agree the winner of tonight's #VPDebate was Jeff Goldblum," comedian Randy Rainbow observed. No word yet from Goldblum, who is not on Twitter and who is supporting Joe Biden in the upcoming election.


