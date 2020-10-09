After Act of Kindness, Woman Raises $44K for McD's Worker

(Newser) – A worker at an Ohio McDonald's who bought dinner for a stressed mom has been repaid—plus more than $40,000. Britanny Reed started a GoFundMe fundraiser for 17-year-old Wyatt Jones after discovering he was saving up to buy a car, Fox 8 reports. She says she was moved by the Waynesville teen's generosity two weeks ago when she turned up at the drive-through with her three crying young children in the car, ordered food, then realized she couldn't pay. "I look at the young man with tears in my eyes just from being stressed and annoyed and say 'hun I am so sorry but I have to cancel that order I left my purse at home when we went to football tonight' WITHOUT HESITATION he takes out his wallet and swipes his card before I could even say 'no I will be right back!'" Reed wrote in a Facebook post.

Reed said that when she returned with cash for the teen, she had to talk him into accepting it. "He made this stressed out momma pause for a moment and realize this is exactly what we parents are trying to do, raise great humans," she wrote in a post that has been shared more than 500,000 times. The fundraiser, which had a goal of $5,000, has now raised almost $44,000. "She just looked like she was having a bad day and needed help. That's ... all, really," Jones says, per WHIO. McDonald's honored Jones in a ceremony Wednesday, where Waynesville's police chief and city manager presented him with a proclamation and declared the day Wyatt Jones Day. (Read more uplifting news stories.)

