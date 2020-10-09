Spider-Man Is Getting a New Mentor

(Newser) – "What is he, your ward?" a confused Doctor Strange asked Iron Man after meeting Peter Parker for the first time in Avengers: Infinity War. He will now be filling the mentor role once occupied by Tony Stark, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Benedict Cumberbatch will be reprising the Strange role in the third movie with Tom Holland as Spider-Man, which is scheduled to begin shooting in Atlanta this month. Sources tell Deadline that Marvel's plan is for Cumberbatch to shoot the Spider-Man movie first, followed by Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which will be filmed in London. (Read more Spider-Man stories.)