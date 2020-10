(Newser) – Mitch McConnell made what the AP calls a "stunning admission" Thursday: He stopped going to the White House over the summer due to concerns over coronavirus precautions, or the lack thereof. "My impression was their approach to how to handle this was different from mine and what I insisted we do in the Senate, which is to wear a mask and practice social distancing," the majority leader said at a campaign stop for his own re-election. He was last at the White House Aug. 6. He added, per the Hill, that he "personally didn't feel that they were approaching the protection from this illness in the same way that I thought was appropriate for the Senate." (Read more Mitch McConnell stories.)