Alleged Cemetery Vandal Gives Cops Bizarre Reason

(Newser) – Police in Tennessee say a man caused almost $30,000 in damage to a cemetery in what he says was an attempt to resurrect his dead grandmother. A witness called the Knox County Sheriff's Office on Monday to report a homeless man had been vandalizing the cemetery at Huckleberry Springs Church in Knoxville while staying in the vicinity. Deputies say they found 34-year-old Danny Frazier, whom they'd encountered at the same location the day before, along with broken headstones and dug-up spots in the ground, per WBIR. According to deputies, Frazier admitted to causing the damage in an attempt to resurrect his grandmother, who is buried at the site, per WVLT. He is held on $20,000 bond and a charge of felony vandalism. (Read more weird crimes stories.)