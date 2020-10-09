An Update on Chris Christie

(Newser) – Chris Christie remains hospitalized with coronavirus for a sixth day, meaning he's now beyond the average COVID-19 hospitalization period. An analysis published in BMC Medicine last month found coronavirus patients outside of China were hospitalized for an average of five days. There's been little word on how he's doing. The former New Jersey governor last tweeted on Saturday, the same day he announced he had tested positive for the virus and checked into Morristown Medical Center as a "precautionary measure." He's considered a high-risk patient due to his history of asthma and the fact that he's overweight, per WNYC. There's been no public statement from his family.

However, a source told NJ.com on Wednesday that the 58-year-old was receiving good care and was not on a ventilator. Multiple sources told the outlet that remained the case as of Thursday afternoon. "He's the quintessential Jersey fighter. We're all with him in thoughts, prayers, and we're here to do whatever we can for him," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday, per NJ.com, adding he had sent a note to his predecessor "just to say that we’re here for him." He said Christie was "very gracious in his reply," without elaborating. Christie was one of 591 patients with confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases in New Jersey’s 71 hospitals as of Tuesday. Of those, 45 (8%) were on ventilators. (Read more Chris Christie stories.)

