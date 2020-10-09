Mick Fleetwood Surprises TikTok Star During Interview

(Newser) – This has been quite a week for Nathan Apodaca, who swigs Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry and sings along to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" while skateboarding to work in a laidback TikTok video that has become a worldwide hit. Ocean Spray surprised the 37-year-old Idahoan with a new, cranberry-red pickup truck with a trunk full of the drink Tuesday, CBS reports, and another surprise came during a BBC interview on Thursday, when Mick Fleetwood himself joined an interview with Apodaca on Zoom. The founding Fleetwood Mac member thanked Apodaca for helping the band's 1977 song score its biggest-ever week on streaming services.

"One, we owe you,” Fleetwood said. "It’s such a celebration of everything. I’ve heard you talking about it, and it’s so joyous and fun." He told Apodaca he hopes to meet him in person someday, adding: "Outside of Fleetwood Mac, we owe you. It’s such a great story, and it’s so needed. In days that are really challenging ... it makes people smile, and I’m so happy to be part of it." Apodaca was skateboarding to his job in a potato warehouse in the Sept. 25 video because the battery in his Dodge Durango had failed. His bosses there have given him a leave of absence to see where fame takes him. "I'm chill with it," he tells the New York Times. "I’m liking it. It’s awesome that I get to relax and do some videos on my own time now and enjoy it for a minute." (Read more Fleetwood Mac stories.)

