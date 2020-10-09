(Newser) – Twitter is going to look and feel slightly different over the coming days. Per the Washington Post, the social media platform will be putting in place guardrails to mitigate misleading and false tweets regarding the Nov. 3 election, including warnings on politicians' falsehoods and strict rules on when the election can be called online. "Twitter has a critical role to play in protecting the integrity of the election conversation, and we encourage candidates, campaigns, news outlets, and voters to use Twitter respectfully," the company wrote in a Friday blog post. Per Twitter's new rules, no one on the site—including any candidates—can call the election unless state election officials do so, or if that call is made by at least two "authoritative" national news outlets that make independent election calls; CNN notes outlets like CNN, Fox News, ABC News, and the AP are examples of those that qualify.

Those tweets that do make premature calls will get a "misleading information" label and will redirect users to Twitter's election page for further clarification. Meanwhile, misleading or false tweets from US accounts with more than 100,000 followers (so, say, President Trump and Joe Biden's accounts) will have extra warning labels slapped on them for misinformation, and users won't be able to like, reply, or retweet them (though they will be able to retweet them with their own comments added). The platform will also remove tweets that call for disruption or violence at polling places. The changes announced Friday also include making users jump through an extra hoop when retweeting all content, with a suggestion they add their own thoughts, though they don't have to; that process starts Oct. 20, though Twitter says some people may see tests of this on their feeds starting Friday. (Read more Twitter stories.)

