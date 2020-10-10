Locksmith: My Customer Had '911' on Her Hand

(Newser) – A locksmith visiting a Utah woman's home noticed something odd: She held up her hand with "911" written on it. Then she did it again. "That kind of was another little red flag," said Greg, who kept his last name private, per Fox 13. "And I made eye contact with her, to basically let her know that yeah, I saw it." Greg also noticed a man hovering around her—"shadowing," he said—and controlling her cell phone when she needed it to pay by Venmo during the Friday visit. After consulting with a pal at the FBI, Greg called the Wasatch County dispatch, and deputies responded to the Midway home later that day. The woman responded by walking outside as fast as she could, ABC4 reports.

Authorities say a deputy entering the house encountered the man, Grand Eggertsen, and learned he had been in a relationship with her and allegedly barged into the house without her permission, CNN reports. According to a police report, the 45-year-old had held her down on the bed, kissed her against her will, threatened to stab himself in the throat, and vowed to burn down her house. Eggertsen, who has a police record with arrests for stalking and felony robbery, was soon arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping, interruption of a communication device, and assault. He is being held without bail. "The lady was pretty smart to be able to do what she did," Greg said. "I'm glad that the woman, the lady, is safe and that nothing bad happened."


