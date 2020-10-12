(Newser) – A man has been arrested after police say he put razor blades in pizza dough that was then sold at a Maine supermarket. The Bangor Daily News reports 38-year-old Nicholas Mitchell was taken into custody over the weekend in Dover, NH, a few days after the Hannaford store in Saco reported the tampering incident to the police. ABC News reports the issue was brought to Hannaford's attention when a customer returned a package of Portland Pie dough after finding an undisclosed number of razor blades in it, according to a statement by the Saco Police Department. Mitchell is said to be a former worker for the It'll Be Pizza supply company, which makes products for Portland Pie.

Per News Center Maine, police say store surveillance footage showed Mitchell tampering with the packaging for the dough. He was arrested Sunday night. Hannaford officials say they're taking all Portland Pie products off store shelves "out of an abundance of caution." So far, no sickness or injuries have been reported linked to this case, and it's not clear what the alleged motive may have been or whether anyone specific was being targeted. Customers who purchased dough or cheese from the company at any Hannaford stores between Aug. 1 and Oct. 11 shouldn't eat it; they can bring it back to the store for a full refund. (Read more weird crimes stories.)

