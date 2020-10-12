Police: 11-Year-Old Driving Stolen Bus Taunted Officers

(Newser) – An 11-year-old Louisiana boy faces a series of charges after police said he stole a school bus and led several vehicles on a chase that lasted 45 minutes. Baton Rouge police said the boy hit three vehicles while taunting them and flipping officers off, NBC reports. Officers blocked traffic in the path of the bus. The Sunday morning chase ended when the bus ran off the street and smashed the bus into a tree. The boy wasn't hurt, but the driver of one of the vehicles that was hit had a minor injury.

The bus was taken from the parking lot of the Progress Head Start Center in Baton Rouge; police said they didn't know how the thief got the keys. The charges include vehicle theft, aggravated flight, three counts of damage to property, and one count of aggravated assault. The last count involves one of the vehicles that was hit, per the Advocate. (Read more school bus stories.)

