Here's Kanye West's First Presidential Campaign Ad

(Newser) – Kanye West may not be on the ballot in all states, but he apparently still wants to be elected president in 2020. To that end, the rapper released his first campaign ad, in which voters are urged to vote for him as a write-in candidate, Mediaite reports. The ad features West gazing offscreen while talking about faith interspersed with various scenes of family and ... other things, for example, a mysterious space object some compared to the Death Star. Other reactions on Twitter included much speculation West is still a Trump supporter and is simply trying to siphon votes from Biden. West has spent at least $6 million of his own funds on his campaign efforts, the Hill reports. (Read more Kanye West stories.)