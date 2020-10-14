In Tenn., KKK Pays 'Social Visits' to Biden Supporters

(Newser) – Yards featuring signs in support of Democratic presidential and vice presidential candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been littered with Ku Klux Klan propaganda in one Tennessee town, leaving residents on edge with weeks to go before Election Day. Breana Green of Shelbyville discovered her neighbor's yard sign had been run over on Sunday, reports the Charlotte Observer. Then she noticed the yard was covered with about 20 business cards describing a "social visit" from the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. "Don't make the next visit a business call," the cards warned. Green says the targeted family is white. But "the folks in Shelbyville who are people of color … must be feeling really scared," she tells WPLN. "I was really startled by it and also kind of scared."

story continues below

The same cards were left scattered in another yard from which a Biden-Harris sign was taken, reports WSMV. Shelbyville Police say there's been an increase in KKK propaganda since 2016, with similar materials appearing in driveways and yards. A whole neighborhood was blanketed in leaflets at one point, per WPLN, which notes Shelbyville hosted a large "White Lives Matter" protest in 2017. But "we don't believe that it's targeting specific races. We believe that it's targeting certain neighborhoods that would even be predominantly white," says Deputy Police Chief Brian Crews. "I think most people just view it as trash." Police add "both Trump and Biden yard signs" have been targeted in "a limited number of incidents involving theft and/or damage," per the Observer. (Read more Ku Klux Klan stories.)

