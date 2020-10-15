Missing Mom Found Dead in Storage Unit

(Newser) – A Montana mother of four who went missing on Sept. 25 was found dead in her car, which was parked inside a storage unit, Sunday. Sally Jane Demaris-Smith, 52, was an elementary school speech and language pathologist and taught spin classes, the Great Falls Tribune reports. "Talk about a wonderful, warm person," a friend who taught at the same school says. "You know, at 6am nobody's warm and wonderful and fuzzy, but she is." Police are investigating and an autopsy will be completed, People reports, but authorities have not yet said whether they suspect foul play. (Read more Montana stories.)