How 'Mayor Pete' Became 'Slayer Pete'

(Newser) – CNN Business called him "savage." The LA Times dubbed him "Slayer Pete." Of all people, Pete Buttigieg—the friendly, clean, cerebral Democratic politician of 2020—is raising eyebrows for his icy put-downs on Fox News. To wit: "I don't know why you would want to be in a room with other people if you were contagious with a deadly disease and you care about other people," Buttigieg said on Fox & Friends earlier this month when President Trump rejected a virtual debate. "But maybe the president doesn't care about other people." As Buttigieg plays the Biden-Harris surrogate on cable news and perhaps eyes a future cabinet position, more of his quotes are making the rounds. For those, and reactions:



Running mates: "There's a classic parlor game of trying to find a little bit of daylight between running mates," Buttigieg said on Fox News on Oct. 7, per Refinery 29. "If people want to play that game we could look into why an evangelical Christian like Mike Pence wants to be on a ticket with a president caught with a porn star."