Showtime's Most Famous Serial Killer Is Coming Back

(Newser) – With recreational activities still limited due to COVID-19, people have taken to hunkering down at home and binge-watching TV. Now, fans of one of Showtime's most popular shows ever can gear up for a return of their favorite serial killer, at least for a little while. USA Today reports that the cable network will be bringing back Dexter, starring Michael C. Hall as the eponymous title character Dexter Morgan, for 10 episodes. Showtime Entertainment President Gary Levine seems pretty excited about it. "We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series," he says in a statement. "I am happy to report that [original showrunner] Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can't wait to shoot it and show it to the world!"

The Hollywood Reporter notes that the series finale in 2013, after eight seasons, left things somewhat open-ended, with Dexter Morgan faking his own death and turning up in the Pacific Northwest as a lumberjack. Phillips, who left the Emmy-nominated show after the first four seasons, previously said he had envisioned that the ending of the show would involve Dexter about to be executed for his slew of murders, with all of his victims watching from the gallery. It's not yet clear who else will join the cast other than Hall. Production for Dexter is set to start in early 2021, with the series debut coming to Showtime hopefully by the fall. (Read more Dexter stories.)

