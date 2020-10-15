Trump 'Not Happy' With Barr After End of Obama-Era Probe

(Newser) – A Justice Department investigation of Obama-era officials has reportedly ended without charges being filed—and President Trump is not happy with Attorney General William Barr. Trump told Newsmax Wednesday night that the failure to find wrongdoing is a "disgrace." He declined to say whether he would keep Barr as AG if he wins a second term. "Can't comment on that," he said. "It's too early. I'm not happy, with all of the evidence I had, I can tell you that. I am not happy." The Washington Post reported Tuesday night that the federal prosecutor's "unmasking" probe—which looked to determine whether officials under Obama inappropriately sought a name that was redacted in intelligence reports related to the Russia investigation—had ended without charges being filed.

Barr's office declined to issue a public report on US Attorney John Bash's investigation. Sources told the Post that the investigation led by Bash—who left the Justice Department last week—also looked at whether the Obama officials leaked information to the media. "It's ridiculous. It's a disgrace," Trump said on Newsmax. "I think it's really a horrible thing that they're allowed to get away—when they say no indictments, they actually said no indictments before the election." He added: "I think it's too bad, they're guilty as hell." NBC reports that Bash ended his investigation without interviewing former CIA director John Brennan or other key figures in the unmasking controversy. (Insiders say Barr is upset over pressure to release the results of the wider investigation of the origins of the Russia investigation before the election.)

