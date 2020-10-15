(Newser) – Baron Li was shot nine times at point-blank range in the parking lot of his apartment complex on July 10. He spent a week in the hospital, followed by a month in a wheelchair. And still, his ex-wife kept plotting his death, according to prosecutors in King County, Wash., who've charged her and two teenagers with premeditated attempted first-degree murder. "It wasn't a surprise. I knew I was in her way," Li, 48, tells the Seattle Times, noting the pair have been engaged in a custody battle over their disabled 6-year-old son, who has a trust fund containing "quite a bit of money." He tells KIRO 7 that a "crazy" Shaerin Kelley had twice tried to run him over. Prosecutors say Kelley, 30, plotted the July shooting with Joseph Good and Quincy Mendez, both 17. Good allegedly shot Li with the expectation of receiving $13,000. Mendez is accused of driving his friend for $5,000.

Detectives learned Good had access to a GPS device belonging to Kelley, which was found on Li's car, per charging documents. Good was also found in possession of two guns, prosecutors say. Weeks after the shooting, Good texted Kelley asking for payment, not realizing Li had survived, the documents add, per the Washington Post. "Job unfinished, will need to complete unless it resolves on its own in the next month," Kelley allegedly responded. Prosecutors note Kelley "would stand to obtain significant funds" with sole custody of the couple's son. She lost primary custody in 2017, when the boy was put in foster care, per the Times; Li won primary custody in May 2019. Kelley was granted overnight weekend visits, but those were reduced to supervised visits in March. Kelley is now held without bail. Charged as adults, Good and Mendez remain in custody, with bail set at $2 million each. (Read more murder plot stories.)

