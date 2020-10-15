(Newser) – Fox News calls it an "eye-popping." CNN calls it "colossal." Whatever you call it, Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee have smashed their fundraising record, with $383 million raised in September. That's the highest monthly fundraising total yet, besting the $364.5 million raised in August—which the campaign called "the best month of online fundraising in American political history." Some $205 million was raised online in August, compared to $203 million in September, per the New York Times and CNN. Some 1.1 million new donors contributed last month, bringing the campaign total to 5.5 million donors.

On Twitter late Wednesday, Biden released a video of him calling a grassroots donor, who cheers as she hears the sum, per the Washington Post. "That's more money [than] I've ever raised in my whole life," Biden tells her. This leaves his campaign sitting pretty with $432 million on hand, according to campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon. It's "a testament to the ferocity of Democratic opposition to President Trump," per the Times. CNN reports the Trump campaign, which has often led in cash, now trails by more than $141 million. It has yet to report its fundraising total for September. (Read more Joe Biden 2020 stories.)

